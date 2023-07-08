Crews respond to underground vault fire in San Francisco

The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to an underground vault fire in the city's Pacific Heights neighborhood.
The incident happened in the 2100 block of Pacific.
San Francisco fire said on Twitter that a car was damaged under a service hole and windows in the area were damaged.
No injuries were reported. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
No other details have been released at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.