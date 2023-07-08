Crews respond to underground vault fire in San Francisco

The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to an underground vault fire in the city's Pacific Heights neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Pacific.

San Francisco fire said on Twitter that a car was damaged under a service hole and windows in the area were damaged.

No injuries were reported. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details have been released at this time.

UPDATE



AT THIS TIME WE HAVE REPORTS OF AND VISUALLY CAN OBSERVE ONE CAR DAMAGED UNDER A SERVICE HOLE (MANHOLE COVER) AND WINDOWS IN THE AREA DAMAGED



THIS IS ISOLATED TO THIS LOCATION (2100 BLOCK OF PACIFIC)



NO INJURIES ARE REPORTED



AVOID AREA



IF YOU LIVE IN THE AFFECTED… https://t.co/KzmBQf2LcK pic.twitter.com/r3bSbZZcef — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 9, 2023

UNDERGROUND VAULT FIRE



2100 PACIFIC



ISOLATED THIS AREA



AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/K3w3jkXxDh — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 9, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.