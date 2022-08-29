Crews Work to Clean Up Tomato Spill After Crash on I-80 in Vacaville

Crews will be mopping up tomato sauce for at least another few hours along Interstate 80 in Vacaville, where a big-rig jackknifed in a crash early Monday, spilling a load of tomatoes and sending cars skidding across the slick mess.

The California Highway Patrol said the wreck, triggered when the big-rig collided with another vehicle near the Davis Street onramp, happened shortly after 5 a.m. and sent three people to the hospital.

The truck's driver lost control and hit the center divide, dumping tomatoes across eastbound lanes. Four cars trying to drive through the sauce crashed into each other.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the freeway. In the westbound direction, lanes 1 and 2 were closed as of 8 a.m. In the eastbound directions, the 1, 2 and 3 lanes were closed.

It's possible that all lanes will be closed at some point for cleanup, the CHP said.

The CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.