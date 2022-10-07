Crockett Residents Urged to Take Precautions Due to High Levels of Hydrogen Sulfide

Contra Costa County health officials are urging Crockett residents, who live near the wastewater treatment plant to take precautions after crews detected high levels of hydrogen sulfide.

According to the Contra Costa Health Services, an air monitoring conducted near the plant by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Friday "detected concentrations of the gas in levels high enough to affect the health of people exposed to it for long periods of time, including symptoms such as headaches, nausea and irritated eyes."

Officials are advising anyone near the plant to stay inside and close all windows and doors.

If residents experience headaches, nausea or irritated eyes, officials suggest they leave the area. They caution masks won't offer protection.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As for what caused this, officials said it's related to an ongoing operational issue at the plant.

For more information, visit cchealth.org.