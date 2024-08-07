California professor creates a robot crossing guard

Could robots help solve the shortage of crossing guards at schools?

A California educator thinks so.

Fresno State associate professor Hovannes Kulhandjian has invented a potential solution with the cross bot. He said it uses multiple sensors and cameras to detect cars, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The cross bot goes into the intersection and lets pedestrians know when it is safe to cross.

The professor said it is not meant to replace crossing guards, but can be used to fill in when one is not available. He is seeking a patent and expects the cross bot will cost around $15,000.