Technology

California professor creates a robot crossing guard

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Could robots help solve the shortage of crossing guards at schools?

A California educator thinks so.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Fresno State associate professor Hovannes Kulhandjian has invented a potential solution with the cross bot. He said it uses multiple sensors and cameras to detect cars, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The cross bot goes into the intersection and lets pedestrians know when it is safe to cross.

The professor said it is not meant to replace crossing guards, but can be used to fill in when one is not available. He is seeking a patent and expects the cross bot will cost around $15,000.

San Francisco 5 hours ago

San Francisco police unveil new drone program

Technology 10 hours ago

Google illegally maintains monopoly over internet search, judge rules

news 9 hours ago

Reddit reports better-than-expected results for second quarter as digital ad market improves

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Technology
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us