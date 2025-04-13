Crosswalk buttons along the Peninsula are sounding a new tune when pressed with voices mimicking Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk speaking a message.

Videos taken at various locations in Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Redwood City have circulated on social media showing the different messages spoken when the crosswalk buttons are hit.

In one video taken in Menlo Park on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Cruz Avenue, a voice claiming to be the Meta CEO gives a cryptic message about AI and its involvement in society.

"Hi this is Mark Zuckerberg, but the real ones call me the Zuck. You know, it's normal to feel uncomfortable or even violated as we forcibly insert AI into every facet of your conscious experience," the voice said. "And I just want to assure you, you don't need to worry because there is absolutely nothing you can do to stop it. Anyway, see ya."

In another video, taken in downtown Palo Alto near University Avenue and Florence St, a voice claiming to be Musk welcomes people to the city and then goes on to promote a Tesla cybertruck.

"Hi, this is Elon Musk. Welcome to Palo Alto the home of Tesla engineering," said the voice. "You know, they say money can't buy happiness, and yeah Ok. I guess that's true, God knows I've tried. But it can buy a cybertruck, and that's pretty sick, right? F***, I'm so loaded."

In another video taken in Palo Alto, a voice mimicking Musk said it would “like to personally welcome you to Palo Alto.”

“You know, people keep saying cancer is bad, but have you tried being a cancer? It’s f—— awesome,” the voice message continues to say.

It is unclear how many crosswalks were impacted in total or what was the cause. It is also unknown if the problem was fixed.

Representatives for Palo Alto, Redwood City and Menlo Park did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Saturday.

Representatives from Meta and Tesla also did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.