Israel-Hamas War

Crowds across the Bay Area rally for peace in Middle East

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a day of action across the Bay Area Sunday as people came together to push for peace in the Middle East.

In San Jose, there was a large crowd of people who demanded an estimated 200 Israelis kidnapped by Hamas militants to be safely returned.

For some, the search for loved ones more than 7,000 miles away hits home.

In Oakland, people in support of Palestinians and those in Gaza also gathered for a rally. It was one of the several weekend events responding to the climbing death toll as Israel intensifies airstrikes in Gaza.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.

news Oct 17

What is the Gaza Strip? What you need to know about the territory at the heart of the Israel-Hamas war

Israel-Hamas War 9 hours ago

US ready to respond if personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war, Blinken and Austin say

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarSan JoseOakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us