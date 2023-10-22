Crowds across the Bay Area rally for peace in Middle East

It was a day of action across the Bay Area Sunday as people came together to push for peace in the Middle East.

In San Jose, there was a large crowd of people who demanded an estimated 200 Israelis kidnapped by Hamas militants to be safely returned.

For some, the search for loved ones more than 7,000 miles away hits home.

In Oakland, people in support of Palestinians and those in Gaza also gathered for a rally. It was one of the several weekend events responding to the climbing death toll as Israel intensifies airstrikes in Gaza.

