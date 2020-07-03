Crowds, Boaters Flood Discovery Bay for Holiday Weekend

The message from most Bay Area counties this Fourth of July has been pretty universal: please stay home to stay safe.

Apparently that message is not being heard at some Bay Area waterways.

Marinas, boat sales, and outdoor dining spots on Discovery Bay and the Sacramento River Delta say business is booming.

"This is probably the busiest year we have ever had," said Joseph Graham with NorCal Mastercraft Boats.

The slips and dry docks are full, and so are the lines to launch vessels -- many of them brand new.

Graham said his business started with 55 boats at the beginning of last month and they are now sold out. He expects to have more boats on the way and has a waiting list of 22 customers ready to buy them.

Meanwhile, Discovery Bay homeowners are noticing the crowds and the many new boaters, especially around hot spots on the Delta.

Last year, a Discovery Bay woman was killed and five others were injured when two boats collided in the Delta. Now as crowds grow during the holiday weekend, some worry about another tragedy.

"We don't go out after 1 o'clock on the holidays because it's too crazy out there," Discovery Bay resident Christy Brown said.

Others are avoiding the boating crowds, but are still planning large private gatherings on the water over the long weekend.