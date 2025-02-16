NBA All-Star Game

Crowds gather in San Francisco for NBA All-Star Game

NBA All-Star Weekend has brought a lot of fans to the Bay Area.

Hours before NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, NBA fans stopped by Thrive City to take a look. All eyes were on the San Francisco as it was the Bay Area’s chance to shine.

“In the Bay Area with the NBA All-Star Game? Oh yeah! please and the Super Bowl is coming too, so yeah definitely,” said Richmond resident Johnny Hill.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place at the Chase Center, but All-Star Weekend has been filled with events and festivities on both sides of the Bay.

Simon Streets with Magical Donuts at Park Lab Gardens said that there were plenty of customers for Valentine’s Day Friday and they’ve only kept picking up steam.

“In the afternoon, the NBA fans started drifting in and whooo full on NBA fans,” he said.

Erica Robles, head of growth with Spark Social San Francisco, talked about how the weekend has helped businesses.

“It’s been huge it’s been such a difficult time for small businesses here in San Francisco since the pandemic,” she said. “Events like this where there is really positive light being shed on San Francisco a lot of these small businesses are really feeling it and they're you feel a sense of gratitude in the air but there is also a sense of energy in the air, where we want to keep this momentum.”

