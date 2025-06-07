After federal agents carried out immigration operations across the city of Los Angeles Friday, LA Mayor Karen Bass and other city leaders as well as Governor Gavin Newsom expressed their outage at the federal government, calling the raids cruel and chaotic.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed to NBC Los Angeles Friday that federal agents were serving search warrants in Los Angeles' Fashion District as part of a “stepped up effort” to enforce immigration law.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“My office prepared search warrants for particular businesses where there’s probable cause that they are using fictitious documents to employ people,” Essayli said.

Mayor Karen Bass Friday visited the headquarters of Ambience, a clothing company, whose Fashion District location was raided, saying the immigration raids like Friday’s rattled Los Angeles’ immigration communities.

“It sows a sense of terror in the community. It’s bad enough that it happened at this location, but the way this goes and spreads throughout the community, people are not sure where they are safe,” Bass said, explaining that another raid during which day laborers were arrested at the parking lot of Home Depot in Westlake happened near a high school.

“There was a graduation, a high school graduation that was going to take place nearby. How will those parents feel? Will they feel safe going to the graduation?” Bass said, adding she found the raids unacceptable and outrageous.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez who represents the Westlake District expressed her fear that federal agents may be “escalating” tactics.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“They are swooping in fast without warning and leaving just as quickly,” Hernandez said during a city council meeting Friday, urging other city council districts to “get ready.”



“It’s coming into our neighborhood,” the councilmember said. “Know your rights. Please plug in with your communities. Please educate yourselves. We are literally talking about people being kidnapped, disappeared and families being broken up.”

Governor Newsom also took to social media to criticize the raids, calling them chaotic and reckless.

“Continued chaotic federal sweeps, across California, to meet an arbitrary arrest quota are as reckless as they are cruel,” Newsom said. “Donald Trump’s chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America’s economy.”

Senator Adam Schiff called the raids "unconscionable" as they targeted LA's immigration communities.

"Today’s detention of, and injury to, David Huerta, President of

@seiuusww, and a U.S. citizen, while acting as a community observer during an immigration raid in LA is another terrible example," Schiff said in a social media announcement. "This is part of a larger campaign of intimidation by the White House. And it must end"

LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis also said the raids were “deeply disturbing,” saying ICE agents targeted some of the most vulnerable residents of LA.“

The Trump administration’s continued targeting of our immigrant communities, its illegal renderings and separation of families is unconscionable.



Today’s detention of, and injury to, David Huerta, President of @seiuusww, and a U.S. citizen, while acting as a community observer… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 7, 2025

“The individuals detained are hardworking Angelenos who contribute to our local economy and labor force every day,” Solis said. “Los Angeles County remains committed to standing with our immigrant communities, providing support through our Office of Immigrant Affairs and our network of nonprofit partners."

The Los Angeles Police Department reiterated that it does not cooperate with federal agencies’ immigration raids as California and Los Angeles are sanctuary entities.

“I want to make it clear: the LAPD is not involved in civil immigration enforcement,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, saying his department has barred officers from initiating police action based on immigration status since 1979. “We will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations, nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual’s immigration status.”