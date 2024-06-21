San Francisco

CPUC orders Cruise to pay $112,500 in penalties

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Driverless car company Cruise has been hit with a penalty for withholding information involving a pedestrian crash.

The crash was reported on Oct. 2 in San Francisco when Cruise’s driverless cars dragged a woman 20 feet after failing to recognize she was trapped underneath the vehicle.

The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday ruled Cruise will have to pay the maximum penalty: $112,500, which is $7,500 for each of the 15 days the company withheld complete information about the incident.

CPUC also said Cruise's permit to shuttle passengers will remain suspended and did not give a date when it would be reinstated.

