Cruise unveils self-driving vehicle that's wheelchair accessible

Autonomous vehicle company Cruise on Thursday unveiled what it's calling the world’s first purpose-built, wheelchair accessible, self-driving vehicle.

The Cruise WAV, advertised to be built from the ground up and to be self-driving and wheelchair accessible, was unveiled at Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco.

Meet the CRUISE WAV.

Closed-course testing will begin next month in California, but it's unclear when and where the WAV vehicles will actually hit the road.

The unveiling comes amid the ongoing debate over having autonomous vehicles on the roads.

Last month, the California DMV announced that it's investigating the "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise driverless cars in San Francisco. It also asked the company to reduce the number of driverless cars by 50%.

