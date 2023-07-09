Cruise ship that hit San Francisco dock cleared to sail, Coast Guard says

The Ruby Princess, a cruise ship which hit a dock at San Francisco’s Pier 27 Thursday morning, was cleared to set sail by the U.S. Coast Guard early Sunday morning.

Chief Petty Officer Levi Read, a public affairs specialist with the Coast Guard, told NBC Bay Area the ship was given a go-ahead around 1 a.m. Sunday morning after a final inspection of repairs.

The Ruby Princess is now expected to set sail at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews have been working to repair the hull since the ship “made unexpected contact” with a dock Thursday while docking. No one was hurt, according to the Princess Cruises company.

In a statement released on Friday, the company announced the ship, once underway, would sail a modified route of a 7-day Pacific Northwest/Alaska voyage before heading back to San Francisco on July 16, as originally scheduled.

The company also offered the roughly 3,300 passengers a full fare refund if they decided not to continue with the cruise, or a 75% fare refund if they continue on the shortened trip.

The company released the following statement Sunday:

"Princess Cruises can confirm that repairs on Ruby Princess have been completed, and following inspection and certification by the United States Coast Guard the ship is safe and fit to sail. With the certification, Ruby Princess is expected to depart the Port of San Francisco on Sunday at 2:30pm PT for a 7-day Pacific Northwest/Alaska voyage, and will visit Ketchikan on July 12 and Prince Rupert on July 13, returning to San Francisco on July 16 for disembarkation as originally scheduled. Ruby Princess now has 2677 guests and 1161 crew onboard."