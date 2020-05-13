CSU System to Hold Fall Semester Online

The California State University system announced it will hold almost all of its classes online for the entire fall semester, distressing news for lots of students and their parents.

CSU moved to online classes in March during the coronavirus outbreak and the chancellor said it will continue with limited exceptions for things like labs and some medical courses.

“I’m missing orientation, wow week and maybe even dorms, so a lot of my freshman experience I’d love to have,” said San Ramon Valley HIgh School senior Sarah McElroy, who will attend Cal Poly in the fall. “It's hard knowing I may not have it next year.”

Students who have been accepted into the CSU system in the fall have until June 1 to accept their offer of admission.

“The overall arching mission of the University is to provide people with degrees, we still want to do that, it's just going to be done in a different way,” said Mike Uhlenkamp, Chancellor spokesperson.