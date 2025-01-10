Curfew hours implemented to prevent looting in LA fire evacuation zones

Curfew hours have been implemented to prevent looting as wildfires progress throughout Southern California.

The curfew will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two current fire evacuation areas, which include the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire.

More than 100,000 people remain under evacuation orders across LA County.

Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County Sheriff, Robert G. Luna have requested support from the California National Guard following the arrest of at least 20 looters since the fires broke out Tuesday.

Police departments in Azusa, Arcadia, Los Angeles and Santa Monica expressed requests for the County to access National Guard support.

Four hundred National Guard members will be deployed to aid local law enforcement with traffic control and critical infrastructure protection, as early as Thursday evening, according to Luna.

“Residents who’ve evacuated have faced unimaginable devastation, displacement, and loss,” Barger said. “We must stand up against opportunistic people who want to prey on these victims.”

The Sheriff’s Department will coordinate deployment for any additional requests throughout the County.

Six wildfires were burning Thursday in Los Angeles County. Six deaths have been reported in connection with fires that have destroyed and damaged thousands of structures.

Although wildfires occur naturally, climate change amplifies their intensity and how quickly they can spread. Meteorologist Chase Cain explains two of the strongest links between climate change and the wildfire emergency in Southern California.