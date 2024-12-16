Education

Cursive may boost a child's brain development, experts say

As the "Cursive Challenge" goes viral on TikTok, experts say cursive may boost a child's brain development

By NBC Bay Area staff

Cursive is again becoming something to write home about as experts point out it may just boost a child's brain development.

The "Cursive Challenge" is also now going viral on TikTok, with several 49ers players taking part.

This comes as California reinstated a cursive requirement for grades one through six one year ago. For more than 10 years before that, schools almost everywhere tried to erase the idea of writing cursive, which many experts now call a mistake.

Occupational therapist and Learning Without Tears leader Dr. Christina Brets said states are seeing the impact of cursive in children.

"Now states are starting to see cursive helps brain activity, and currently 24 states have mandated cursive into their legislation, up from I believe 10 states in the last 10 years," Brets said.

She also said cursive knowledge is really a generational thing, with many people in their 20s and early 30s having the least developed handwriting skills.

