CVS Identifies 6 San Francisco Stores Closing in January as Part of Realignment

CVS Health next month will begin closing a number of stores across the nation, including six in San Francisco, as part of its shift to focus on digital services.

The company announced in November it would be closing about 900 locations across the U.S. starting in spring 2022, but some of the closures are starting in January, a CVS spokesperson confirmed.

"We’ve made the difficult business decision to close six CVS Pharmacy locations in San Francisco in January 2022," the company said in a statement. "All prescriptions will be transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, many of which are a half-mile or less from the closing location, to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service. All employees are being offered comparable roles at these other CVS locations."

The six CVS Pharmacy locations in San Francisco closing in January are as follows, along with the closing date and the location where prescriptions are being transferred:

581 Market St. closing Jan. 7, transferring to 601 Mission St.

2025 Van Ness Ave. closing Jan. 8, transferring to 2675 Geary Blvd.

731 Market St. closing Jan. 15, transferring to 789 Mission St.

351 California St. closing Jan. 15, transferring to 601 Mission St.

500 Pine St. closing Jan. 21, transferring to 601 Mission St.

400 Sutter St. closing Jan. 22, transferring to 1059 Hyde St.

After the closures, CVS will have 15 remaining locations in the city. It also offers prescription home deliveries through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app, the company said.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," the company statement continued. "Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."