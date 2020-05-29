CVS Pharmacy Expands Virus Testing With 9 New Bay Area Sites

CVS Health on Friday is expanding its coronavirus testing program by opening dozens of new drive-thru testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across California, including nine in the Bay Area, the company said.

The new sites will use self-swab tests and help reach CVS's goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests a month, the company said.

Tests are available to those meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com.

The following Bay Area CVS Pharmacy locations are opening drive-thru testing:

Antioch, 4028 Lone Tree Way

Fremont, 2000 Driscoll Road

Hayward, 26059 Mission Blvd.

Napa, 291 South Coombs St.

Oakland, 7200 Bancroft Ave.

Pinole, 1617 Canyon Drive

San Francisco, 377 32nd Ave.

San Leandro, 1550 E. 14th St.

Vallejo, 1193 Admiral Callaghan Lane

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at some stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, the company said.

Pharmacy hours may vary. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy testing sites can be found at https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.