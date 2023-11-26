Cyber Monday spending expected to hit record $12 billion

Retailers got a head start on offering their Cyber Monday deals this year, with some of them even starting over the weekend.

“It feels like, of course, ads are bombarding,” said San Jose resident Kelly Thrash. “Advertisements everywhere. There’s a lot to look at.”

Adobe Analytics forecasts that shoppers will spend a record $12 billion Monday, which is up more than 6% from last year.

“Retailers have definitely made Cyber Monday one of the key ones, the last days of the holiday season where discounts are peak, at the strong levels, and they sort of wane from that level,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.

Shoppers are more price-conscious this year, according to experts, using buy-now-pay-later options. They’re also willing to wait for the best deals.

And come Cyber Monday, that wait will be over.

“It’s really a season where consumers are very much in the driver’s seat,” said Pandya. “Because they understand that they can compare-shop very easily.”

At Santana Row in San Jose Sunday, some shoppers said they planned to spent less than last year on gifts.

“Inflation is definitely a factor,” said Augustin Pizano of Oakland. “I think every store, in their own way, has stuff marked up. It’s hard to find good deals at some stores, but just keep looking.”