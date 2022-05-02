Cyclist Dies After Crash With Vehicle on Capitol Expressway in San Jose

San Jose police on Monday were investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist late Sunday near Los Lagos Golf Course, according to the police department.

At about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road on a report of a vehicle vs. bicyclist collision, police said.

Preliminary investigation found a 2007 Nissan sedan was traveling westbound on Capitol Expressway when it struck a man on a bicycle crossing the roadway in the southbound direction, police said.

The cyclist died at the scene, and the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. Alcohol or drugs did not figure in the crash, police said.

It was the 29th fatal crash and the 31st death on San Jose streets this year.

The victim's identity was not released and is pending notification of family.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Detective Malvido of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjosesca.gov or 408-277-4654. Anonymous tips can be submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.