Cyclist With Kids in Basket Seen on South Bay Freeway On-Ramp

A cyclist carrying multiple children in her front basket was spotted on a freeway on-ramp in the South Bay.

Robert Sanchez was driving on the Saratoga Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 280 Thursday when he saw the cyclist and the children.

"She has a box full of children, and I see a bunch of helmets," Sanchez said.

As it turns out, the cyclist works at a nearby daycare center and said she was taking the children to a park but got lost.

She told NBC Bay Area that she took a wrong turn before somehow veering off the ramp to a nearby street.

She said she apologized to parents at the daycare center and received supportive messages in return.

Nobody was hurt.

"It kind of freaked me out," Sanchez said. "It was a situation I've never seen before. It was wild."

