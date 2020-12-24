San Jose

Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in South San Jose: Police

By Bay City News

A bicycle rider was killed after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday night, San Jose police said.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to the fatality near Monterey Road and Palm Avenue.

A 1996-2000 gray or silver Honda Civic is being sought as police investigate the hit-and-run case, which is the city's 45th fatal traffic collision and 46th fatality of 2020.

Police say the suspect car is missing the passenger side mirror and has front end damage.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police at (408) 277-4654.

