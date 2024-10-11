DACA recipients rally in San Jose while program is back in court

A case challenging DACA was heard in federal court Thursday.

The program protects undocumented immigrants who came here as children from deportation. The legal challenges have some of the so-called "Dreamers" bracing for what could happen next.

DACA recipients and advocates in San Jose shared their support of the program as opening arguments began in a conservative federal appeals court on the legality of DACA.

"Dreamers are our friends, neighbors, students, colleagues, co-workers, they grew up here…they are Americans in every way except on paper," said Maritza Maldonado, founding executive director of Amigos de Guadalupe.

DACA allows undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children to work and protects them from deportation. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren worked with House Democrats and the Obama Administration to develop the program. She said it is now in a dangerous spot and expects it will go back to the nation's top court.

"Looking at our right wing Supreme Court," Lofgren said. "I'm very concerned that carefully researched plan will not be sustained."

Cesar Bautista is a DACA recipient and has become an immigration attorney who is now helping others navigate the complex immigration system.

"Thousands who rely on the protections of DACA don't only provide for their families but they contribute to this country," Bautista said. "If DACA were to go away, it's almost unimaginable. I would be out of a job. It would be economically catastrophic to me and my family."

While they know it is an uphill battle, they are calling on Congress to act and asking for a path to citizenship for Dreamers as the fate of the program is uncertain in the courts.

"We will not give up fighting to ensure the proper protections are in place no matter who's in the White House," U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) said.

The federal court's decision is expected in the next few months.