Immigration

DACA recipients rally in San Jose while program is back in court

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

A case challenging DACA was heard in federal court Thursday.

The program protects undocumented immigrants who came here as children from deportation. The legal challenges have some of the so-called "Dreamers" bracing for what could happen next.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

DACA recipients and advocates in San Jose shared their support of the program as opening arguments began in a conservative federal appeals court on the legality of DACA.

"Dreamers are our friends, neighbors, students, colleagues, co-workers, they grew up here…they are Americans in every way except on paper," said Maritza Maldonado, founding executive director of Amigos de Guadalupe.

Immigration Jun 15

DACA at 12 is on life support and already leaving out many young immigrants

Sep 13, 2023

A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court

Immigration Jun 1, 2023

Revised DACA Program to Be Debated Before Texas Judge Who Previously Ruled Against It

DACA allows undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children to work and protects them from deportation. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren worked with House Democrats and the Obama Administration to develop the program. She said it is now in a dangerous spot and expects it will go back to the nation's top court.

"Looking at our right wing Supreme Court," Lofgren said. "I'm very concerned that carefully researched plan will not be sustained."

Cesar Bautista is a DACA recipient and has become an immigration attorney who is now helping others navigate the complex immigration system.

"Thousands who rely on the protections of DACA don't only provide for their families but they contribute to this country," Bautista said. "If DACA were to go away, it's almost unimaginable. I would be out of a job. It would be economically catastrophic to me and my family."

While they know it is an uphill battle, they are calling on Congress to act and asking for a path to citizenship for Dreamers as the fate of the program is uncertain in the courts.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We will not give up fighting to ensure the proper protections are in place no matter who's in the White House," U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) said.

The federal court's decision is expected in the next few months.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationSan Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us