Daly City Man Robbed, Pistol-Whipped; Mayor Calls Case ‘Truly Shocking'

A 69-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped in Daly City on Thursday, an attack the city's mayor called "truly shocking." The incident was caught on a home surveillance video.

The robbery was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Skyline Drive, where the victim reported being robbed of his watch and then struck with a firearm by a suspect who then fled in a red vehicle with tinted windows, Daly City police said.

No description was immediately available for the suspect, who remained at large as of Friday.

Daly City Mayor Rod Daus-Magbual issued a statement Friday about the case, saying the city has "zero tolerance for anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) attacks of any kind."

The mayor said he is "working closely with our city's management and Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation."

Anyone with information about the case in Daly City is asked to call Detective Robert McCarthy at (650) 991-8174.