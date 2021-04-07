Daly City Officer Fatally Shoots Man: Police

A Daly City police officer on Wednesday shot a man who later died at a hospital, according to police.

The officer around 1:55 p.m. approached people in a vehicle along the 700 block of Niantic Avenue, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"During the contact, a Daly City Police Officer fired his service weapon, striking an unidentified man," police said in a statement.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the officer opened fire. An investigation is ongoing.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Further information was not immediately available.