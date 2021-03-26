armed robbery

Daly City Police Investigate Armed Robbery

The victim gave the suspect his wallet, the suspect ran and got into the back of the sedan, and the vehicle fled the area

By Bay City News

The Daly City Police Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred last week.

On March 17, the 42-year-old victim had parked his vehicle on Partridge Lane when he saw a black sedan with tinted windows traveling toward him at a slow speed.

The victim said he waved as the black sedan passed, and after the victim had retrieved items from his vehicle, he saw the suspect running toward him.

The suspect got to within about five feet of the victim, pulled a black handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded all of the victim's money.

The victim gave the suspect his wallet, the suspect ran and got into the back of the sedan, and the vehicle fled the area.

