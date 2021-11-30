Daly City Police Release Surveillance Images of Suspects in Macy's Theft

Daly City police have released photos of two suspects in two thefts Nov. 20 from Macy's Department store in the Serramonte Center mall.

The images from surveillance cameras shared by police on social media show two men who police said acted in concert with one another to steal about $3,500 worth of men's and women's coats in two separate thefts, the first at approximately 5:10 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Police encourage anyone who recognizes either of the men pictured to contact Daly City Police at 650-991-8119 and cite case number 21006511.