CHP Searching for Driver After Man Found Dead Alongside Hwy. 4 in Concord

By NBC Bay Area staff

The death of a man in the East Bay may be linked to a hit-and-run collision, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Damond Lazenby's body was found Jan. 7 alongside Highway 4 in Concord after the 19 year old was reported missing.

"It appears Lazenby was struck by a vehicle," the CHP said in a Facebook post on Monday. "The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene."

Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at 707-917-4491.

Lazenby's vehicle was found abandoned in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway. He had not been seen or heard from since the night of his disappearance.

Concord police, the CHP and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office are investigating the death.

