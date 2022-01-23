beach hazard

Dangerous Waves, Rip Currents Prompt Beach Hazard Statement Through Monday

By Bay City News

Beware of high waves expected today and Monday in the coastal areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for sneaker waves and rip currents at area beaches from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.

The area covered includes the following: North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore; San Francisco; Monterey Bay; and down the coast to Big Sur.

The statement warns beachgoers of unusual conditions, where a deceptively calm ocean with long lulls between large waves are capable of knocking unsuspecting beachgoers off of coastal rocks, outcroppings and into the cold, restless ocean.

Forecasters anticipate initial forerunner waves of 1 to 2 feet at 21 to 22 seconds are possible through Sunday morning, but the main risk will arrive with the 3- to 6-foot waves at 17 to 20 seconds Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

