Dangerous Waves, Rip Currents Prompt Beach Hazard Statement Through Monday

Beware of high waves expected today and Monday in the coastal areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for sneaker waves and rip currents at area beaches from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.

If you're heading to the beach today, please be aware of the present hazards of sneaker waves and rip currents due to an incoming long period swell. The waters may appear deceptively calm but are still dangerous. Never turn your back to the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tCw89UY87g — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2022

The area covered includes the following: North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore; San Francisco; Monterey Bay; and down the coast to Big Sur.

The statement warns beachgoers of unusual conditions, where a deceptively calm ocean with long lulls between large waves are capable of knocking unsuspecting beachgoers off of coastal rocks, outcroppings and into the cold, restless ocean.

Forecasters anticipate initial forerunner waves of 1 to 2 feet at 21 to 22 seconds are possible through Sunday morning, but the main risk will arrive with the 3- to 6-foot waves at 17 to 20 seconds Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.