Daniel Kaluuya Wins Best Supporting Actor, Accepts Award While on Mute

By Maria Chamberlain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Golden Globes 2021 predictably got off to a rocky start.

Laura Dern presented the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Daniel Kaluuya took home the honor for his portrayal of Chairman Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Unfortunately, when it was Kaluuya's turn to speak, the actor was evidently on mute!

Dern said they must have had a bad connection and due to technical difficulties, accepted on his behalf. Kaluuya was then heard repeating, "You're doing me dirty, you're doing me dirty! Is this on? Can you hear me now?"

He was then able to go on and say his thank-you's.

"It takes a village to raise a film," Kaluuya said.

