Bay Area Man Sues Los Angeles Rams, Fan in SoFi Stadium Assault

A San Francisco 49ers fan is taking the Los Angeles Rams and a man to court.

Oakland restauranteur Daniel Luna is suing the Rams and one of their fans, Bryan Cifuentes.

Luna visited SoFi Stadium in Inglewood last January for the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Rams.

Luna said during the game, Cifuentes punched him, putting him in a coma for weeks. But investigators have said Luna pushed Cifuentes, starting the fight.

Inglewood PD

Cifuentes was arrested and pleaded not guilty to battery charges.

Luna came out of the coma in March. His lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages against the Rams and Cifuentes.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Rams organization for comment Friday but have not heard back.