Daniel Lurie sworn in as San Francisco's 46th mayor

Daniel Lurie, an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune and philanthropist, was sworn in Wednesday as San Francisco's 46th mayor.

Daniel Lurie was sworn in Wednesday as San Francisco's 46th mayor.

Where will the inauguration for San Francisco mayor take place?

The inauguration ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center Plaza.

The ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited to ticketed guests. A public open house in City Hall will follow the inauguration.

Lurie over the weekend participated in some neighborhood cleanups in different parts of the city, which were hosted in part by the Civic Joy Fund. He helped co-found the organization with Manny Yekuiel.

On Tuesday night, Lurie participated in the San Francisco Interfaith Council's unity service.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke at Wednesday's inauguration ceremony for Daniel Lurie, the new mayor of San Francisco.

How to watch the inauguration of Daniel Lurie for San Francisco mayor

Check back on this page to watch a livestream of the ceremony, which will also air on NBC Bay Area. You can also stream the inauguration on your preferred device.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

What does Daniel Lurie want as San Francisco mayor?

The 47-year-old Lurie, who has never held public office, recently promised that as San Francisco’s mayor he will help struggling small businesses and bring an end to the open-air drug markets.

“Your voices and your call for accountable leadership, service and change have been heard,” Lurie said in November at a park in San Francisco’s Chinatown a day after London Breed called to concede the mayoral race.

Lurie has said he plans to beef up the city’s police presence, declare a fentanyl state of emergency, set up 1,500 temporary shelter beds within six months, and drastically streamline the permitting process so small businesses can thrive,

Lurie also said he plans to put his holdings into a blind trust and talk to the city attorney about forgoing the mayor’s $380,000 annual salary.

Daniel Lurie spoke at a news briefing Friday after London Breed conceded the San Francisco mayoral race to him.

What to know about Daniel Lurie's transition team

Lurie in November revealed his transition team, which includes OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former San Francisco fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.

The transition team also features Paul Yep, who recently was named the city's chief of public safety; José A. Quiñonez, Mission Asset Fund’s founding CEO; Ned Segal, co-chair of Lurie's mayoral campaign; Nancy Tung, chief of the Vulnerable Victims Unit and Community Partnerships at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office; and Michael Tubbs, former mayor of Stockton.

November 2024 election results for San Francisco mayor

The Associated Press contributed to this report.