DA to Not Charge Former Danville Officer in Killing of Tyrell Wilson: Family

A former deputy sheriff will not face additional charges for killing Tyrell Wilson, a mentally unstable man in Danville, according to the Wilson's father and the family attorney.

The Contra Costa District Attorney will hold a news conference Friday, making the announcement official.

Marvin Wilson said he’s forced to face the fact that his son Tyrell was suffering from mental illness when he was killed by former Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hall in March 2021.

“I lost my only child, my only son,” Marvin Wilson said.

Body cam video released by the sheriff’s department showed Tyrell Wilson with a knife. In the video, you can hear Hall ordering him to put it down before he opened fire on Tyrell Wilson in Danville.

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton told Tyrell’s father that the deputy involved will not be criminally charged with his son’s murder because her office can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that hall broke the law when he fatally shot Tyrell Wilson.

Hall’s attorney Mike Rains believes Becton is making the right decision.

“I’m disappointed but I’m not surprised,” Marvin Wilson said.

Marvin Wilson added that he’s not surprised even though Hall was convicted last year of assault in the deadly shooting of Laudemer Arboleda in Danville back in 2018. He’s currently serving six years in San Quentin for that. Arboleda also had mental issues.

“I understand the DA’s position, I don’t agree with it other than I appreciate it. I do think there was sufficient evidence that would justify criminal prosecution,” said attorney John Burris.

Marvin Wilson said he understands both sides of the issue but he had another thought.

“I feel my child was supposed to bury me, not this way,” he said.