Danville Police Investigate Robbery Where Shots Were Fired

Police are searching for several suspects involved in a robbery attempt Tuesday in which shots were exchanged, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Danville Police Department.

Officers responded to a 5:48 p.m. report of shots fired on Hartford Road in Danville between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo.

Police said several suspects armed with handguns attempted to rob four people who had just arrived in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Hartford Road.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and a neighbor who witnessed the incident. The suspects fled the scene and no injuries were reported.

The suspects are at large and the investigation is continuing by Danville Police and the Crime Lab of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Dan Lynch at (925) 314-3711.