San Francisco

‘Dare the Impossible': A Man's Mission to Space

His training for the mission begins soon and rather than call him disabled, he'd prefer to be called the first "otherwise capable" person in space

By Terry McSweeney

Philippe Croizon, 52, shared his amazing life story with several hundred French school students in San Francisco Monday -- a story that’s about to really take off. 

He's on his way to Cape Canaveral, Florida to watch the liftoff of the Space X Dragon Capsule with Elon Musk and begin preparations for his own mission in the capsule.

"For ten years, I was handicapped and could not accomplish things,” said Croizon. “Now I think that because of my handicap I can accomplish things.”

In 1994, Croizon lost his arms and legs in an electrical accident. That was just the beginning of his story.

“Now I feel I am destined to accomplish things,” he said.

In 2010, Croizon, wearing special flippers, swam the English Channel. He's also completed the grueling Dakar Rally in a specially designed buggy.

Last year, Croizon set his sights even higher tweeting Musk, "I am a famous french adventurer without arms or legs. Send me into space to show once again that anything is possible!"

An hour later, Musk responded saying, “One day we will fly you on Starship.”

“And now my concept of the impossible is forever changed," said Croizon.

His training for the mission begins soon and rather than call him disabled, he'd prefer to be called the first "otherwise capable" person in space.     

"My handicap bothers me in my daily life, true. But I am extremely lucky, I feel healthy,” said Croizon.

