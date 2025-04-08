The Darling Hotel, a Central Valley gem, is located in a former courthouse annex

TAX DAY IS ON THE HORIZON, which may mean you're calling upon a government building to do some essential paperwork, the kind we must attend to come April. But not every structure that was once used for municipal business is still embodying its original purpose, and finding a few of those surprising spots around California, a state that has become known for repurposing some eye-catching historic buildings, isn't too difficult. One such reimagined place sits grandly near the heart of Visalia, in the Central Valley, and while it is no longer the Tulare County Courthouse Annex, the civic-in-style structure still has a grand and important presence. It's The Darling Hotel, a getaway boasting 32 rooms and suites in spaces that formerly housed offices, storage facilities, and, yes, the occasional (and no defunct) money vault.

THE HANDSOME ART DECO BUILDING... will mark its 5th anniversary in 2025, giving it a still-new-but-definitely-vintage aura. While completing governmental business or a municipal errand is no longer the building's purpose, having a peaceful overnight, with a bevy of luxurious touches and perks, is. Elderwood is the rooftop restaurant and bar — there's outdoor seating, with vast views, if you'd like to enjoy breakfast on a warm morning or a luxe cocktail — and interesting artworks throughout the hotel to admire, including detailed schematics that reveal where the cashier and the collector's general office was located when the building first opened. As for the design of The Darling? It's classic Art Deco, with plenty of fanciful swirls and flourishes that hearken back to the building's mid-'30s origin story.

SEE YOU IN THE SEQUOIAS: And if you're on your way to the big trees? Visalia is billed as "The Gateway to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks"; bring your swimsuit and take a dip at The Darling — there's a pool, which is not a common sight a courthouse annexes, even former ones — before you continue your road trip up the hill.