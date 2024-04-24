Teen daughter of former Slack CEO reported missing out of Marin County

The 16-year-old daughter of a former tech CEO has been reported missing after running away Sunday night from the family home in Marin County, according to the sheriff's office.

Mint Butterfield, the daughter of former Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday at home in Bolinas, sheriff's spokesperson Deputy Jose Suarez said Tuesday. Mint was reported missing at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Mint is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds, has brown-reddish, curly hair and pierced eyebrows, Suarez said. Mint was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants and black boots and was possibly carrying a gray suitcase.

Family and authorities believe Mint was headed to the San Francisco area after running away.

Anyone with information on Mint's whereabouts should contact the Marin County Sheriff's Office.