Dave Chappelle Comes to San Francisco Amid Controversy

Famed comedian Dave Chappelle is in San Francisco kicking off a new tour amid criticism over his latest Netflix comedy special.

The comedian said some film distributors are already dropping his documentary due to continued backlash over his latest Netflix comedy special.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He is going to appear at the sold-out screening at the Chase Center Thursday night for his new documentary called "Untitled."

According to the Chase Center’s website, the documentary is “Fueled by the murder of George Floyd, shut-in by the closures of business due to the pandemic and provides economic and comic relief."

But, the last couple of weeks have been anything but relief for many in the LGBTQ community.

A couple weeks ago, dozens of Netflix workers walked off the job in Los Gatos and Los Angeles, calling for the removal of his Netflix comedy special in which Chappelle jokes about transgender rights and identity.

Taegan Meyer with Oakland-based organization Trans Lifeline said Chappelle’s jokes are dangerous and frankly, not funny.

“Dave Chappelle seems to think that this is all some propaganda machine pinned against him. When realistically, he’s aligning himself with really violet forces,” said Meyer.

Chappelle said on Monday that he'd be willing to meet with transgender employees of Netflix.

“If Dave Chappelle is open to having a serious conversation about the stakes of aligning yourself with such a violent force, then there’s a conversation to be had. But I don’t think we’re at that place yet,” Meyer said.

As for Thursday night’s movie screening amid all the controversy some people we spoke with say it’s not OK.

“It’s not nice to gain popularity and make money on the back of a community like that,” said San Francisco resident Tsvetam Petkov.

While others see both sides.

“It’s definitely important to think about how other people feel. That they’re valid and they understand what you’re saying. But at the same time, there’s definitely room, especially in comedy, when the rules are set in a way,” said San Francisco resident James Dang.

The comedian’s documentary is going to be screened in 10 different arenas across the country.