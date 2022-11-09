Paul Pelosi Attacked

David DePape Indicted by Federal Grand Jury in Paul Pelosi Attack

A federal grand jury indicted David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi on federal charges.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal grand jury indicted David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi on federal charges.

DePape was arrested last month. He’s accused of breaking into the Pelosi house and attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The grand jury charged DePape with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to target the official and one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official.

If he’s found guilty, he could spend 30 years in prison.

Paul Pelosi Attacked Nov 4

Preliminary Hearing Date of Dec. 14 Set for Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack

news Nov 3

Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says

This article tagged under:

Paul Pelosi AttackedSan FranciscoPaul Pelosidavid depapepaul pelosi attack
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us