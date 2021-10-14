De La Salle High Football Coach, Multiple Players Sidelined by COVID-19

The head football coach at De La Salle High School, one of the top programs in the Bay Area, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the sideline for Friday night's game.

Justin Alumbaugh, who has been fully vaccinated, told NBC Bay Area he's asymptomatic, and his wife and children have tested negative. But at least one player at the Concord school tested positive, and multiple players also will miss the game against California High School due to quarantine protocols.

Alumbaugh wouldn't say how many players are affected but did say "none of the players are showing symptoms." He said Contra Costa County health officials are conducting contact tracing.

The coach told NBC Bay Area he wears masks all the time but knew, working with kids, it was inevitable he'd be exposed at some point. He said he's "bummed" about the situation but glad his family is OK.

Though Alumbaugh won't be at the game, the De La Salle tech department has set up a live feed so he can watch the game, with a headset, and communicate with his assistant coaches on the field. Also a teacher, Alumbaugh said he's still running portions of classes via Zoom.

Alumbaugh said he expects to be back on the field for practice by the middle or end of next week, but the county has the final say on his return.

Alumbaugh said he was supposed to get the booster shot later this week.