Dead bat found in Fremont tests positive for rabies

Alameda County Vector Control officials are alerting the public that a dead bat found in the Niles neighborhood of Fremont this week has tested posted for rabies.

The bat was discovered at a home on De Salle Terrace in Fremont on Tuesday, according to a release from the Fremont Police Department.

The Alameda County Department of Public Health has since confirmed that the animal tested positive for the rabies virus, police said.

Although there is no known exposure to humans or animals, officials said that out of an abundance of caution the resident's dog will be revaccinated and quarantined for 30 days.

Alameda County Vector Control staffers are planning to go door-to-door to notify residents in the immediate area where the bat was found.

There haven't been any other reports of rabid bats in the area.

Anyone who touched or may have been bitten by the bat should call the Alameda County Public Health Acute Communicable Disease Program at (510) 267-3250 and should immediately seek medical care from a health provider.

If a pet has had any contact with a bat in the area, the owner should call Fremont Animal Services at (510) 790-6635 and contact a veterinarian right away.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that affects the brain and nervous system. It's preventable if the exposed person or animal receives a series of rabies vaccine shots as soon as possible after exposure, officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Humans and pets should avoid contact with bats and other animals that can carry rabies, including skunks, foxes, coyotes, and raccoons.

Anyone who finds a sick or dead bat in their home or yard should not touch it. To report dead or sick wildlife, call Fremont Animal Services at (510) 790-6635 or Alameda County Vector Control at (510) 567-6800. For any human exposure or public health concerns, please call the Alameda County Public Health Care Agency at (510) 267-3250.

Officials said preventative measures to reduce risk include: