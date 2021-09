BART workers found a passenger on a train at the Pleasant Hill station who had died late Tuesday night.

"We can confirm there was an unattended fatality reported at about 9:15 onboard a train at a Pleasant Hill Station," according to an email from Anna Duckworth, a spokeswoman for BART. "The coroner responded. No foul play is suspected."

No additional information was provided.