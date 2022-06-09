Dead Whale on Richmond Beach Causing a Stink as Crews Try to Bury It

A decomposing whale carcass in Richmond is causing a big stink, and crews there are making a second attempt Thursday at disposing of the massive mammal.

The dead whale originally was towed to an island off the Richmond shore by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to Mayor Tom Butt, but the carcass broke free and washed up on a beach along Sea Cliff Drive at Canal Boulevard on Memorial Day weekend.

Crews tried to remove the whale Wednesday but lacked the proper equipment, the mayor said.

The city on Thursday brought in a contractor with an excavator to bury the carcass on the beach starting in the early afternoon when low tide arrives, Butt said.

The mayor added that he's disappointed at the lack of help from federal agencies in disposing of the dead whale.