Another dead whale washes up in the Bay Area

Another dead whale has washed up along a Bay Area shoreline, this time in Richmond.

The Marine Mammal Center said the latest death involves a sub-adult gray whale.

"Gray whales feed up in the Arctic and sub-Artic and breed down in Baja in Mexico and make these long migrations between those areas, and they typically don’t feed on their migration," said Kathi George with The Marine Mammal Center. "At this time of the year, they should be a little bit further north."

At least 18 whales have washed up dead in the Bay Area this year.

Marine mammal experts were able to determine at least five of those deaths were likely related to ship strikes or other contact with sea vessels, but they weren't able to conduct the tests needed to determine a cause of death in at least a dozen other cases.

As for the whale found in Richmond, the plan is to try to tow it to a secure location where experts can perform a necropsy in the coming week.

