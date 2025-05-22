East Bay

Dead whale washes up near Rodeo

Another dead whale has washed up in the Bay Area.

A dead gray whale was seen Wednesday floating in San Francisco Bay near Rodeo, not far from the Phillips 66 San Francisco Refinery.

Scientists actually discovered the dead whale last week. They found signs that the whale had been hit by a ship before it died.

This is the eighth gray whale death in the Bay Area this year.

There have also been an unusually high number of whale sightings in the Bay – 30 this year compared to four last year.

