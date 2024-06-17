Dead whale washes ashore in Half Moon Bay

A dead whale washed ashore in Half Moon Bay on Monday.
NBC Bay Area’s Skyranger was overhead on Cowell Ranch Beach where the dead whale was found.
The California Academy of Sciences told NBC Bay Area on Monday that it’s the same whale that was spotted floating off the coast for the past three weeks.
This is the second dead whale to watch ashore in the Bay Area this year.
