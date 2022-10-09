Man Killed, Woman Injured After Being Hit by Car in Sonoma County: CHP

One man was killed and a woman was hospitalized with "major" injuries after a car struck them Sunday night in Penngrove, while they crossed the street in front of 5736 Old Redwood Highway in Sonoma County.

The California Highway Patrol said a Volvo occupied by two people was traveling northbound on Old Redwood Highway.

The pair of pedestrians were walking from a parking lot of an establishment across the street when they were struck.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

The occupants of the Volvo were not injured and the driver didn't appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.