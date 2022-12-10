Motorist Dies After Collision With Oncoming Car in Marin County: CHP

A collision between two vehicles traveling toward one another in rural Marin County Saturday afternoon killed one of the drivers, leaving the other with major non-life-threatening injuries.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the collision occurred sometime before 1:22 p.m. Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road.

The CHP's preliminary investigation shows wet road conditions when a 2000 Subaru Impreza, traveling southbound, collided with a 1999 Honda Accord that was traveling northbound.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Subaru lost control, crossing into the northbound lane and into the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda collided with the passenger side of the Subaru. The driver of the Subaru, a 22-year-old Petaluma man, died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda driver, a 58-year-old Olema resident, sustained major non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The CHP spokesperson said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision at this time.