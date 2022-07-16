1 Dead Following Multiple-Vehicle Crash in Sunnyvale

All lanes on Highway 101 has reopened following a deadly crash in Sunnyvale early Saturday morning.

According to officials, three cars collided around 2:45 a.m. at Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale.

CHP then shut down both 101's northbound and southbound lanes. Officers found at least one person dead.

Our crew on the scene witnessed heavy damage to the cars including one car flipped on its side.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the California Highway Patrol to learn more about what happened and who died in the crash.