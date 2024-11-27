1 dead after crash on I-680 in San Jose

One person was killed after they were hit by a car on southbound Interstate 680 in San Jose on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident caused a big back-up on I-680 near the Berryessa exit. The CHP said that a person was hit by a car. It's unclear what that person was doing there.

Officials said the driver of the car remained at the scene and they added that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

All southbound lanes were shut down right after the crash. Traffic was slow going.

It’s not known when the area will reopen.