Livermore

2 drivers killed in Livermore crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Two drivers were killed in a crash in Livermore early Monday morning, according to police.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Isabel Avenue between Vallecitos Road and Kalthoff Common, police said. The driver of a pickup truck heading northbound collided with a car traveling southbound.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The drivers, both adults, died at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Livermore
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us