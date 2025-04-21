2 drivers killed in Livermore crash

Two drivers were killed in a crash in Livermore early Monday morning, according to police.
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Isabel Avenue between Vallecitos Road and Kalthoff Common, police said. The driver of a pickup truck heading northbound collided with a car traveling southbound.
The drivers, both adults, died at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
